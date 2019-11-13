Kodak Black Gets Nearly 4 Years in Prison in Federal Gun Case
11/13/2019 9:12 AM PT
Kodak Black could spend the next 46 months behind bars in his federal gun case ... TMZ has learned.
The rapper's attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ ... Kodak's been sentenced to nearly 4 years in prison after he pled guilty in his federal gun case back in August. Kodak's also been sentenced to 3 years of supervised release.
As we reported ... as part of Kodak's plea agreement, prosecutors were said they would push for a lighter sentence because Kodak had been cooperative. He initially faced a maximum of 10 years after pleading guilty to 2 counts of knowingly making a false and fictitious written statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm.
Kodak had been in federal detention since his arrest in May. He had wanted to be let out while the case unfolded but a judge denied his request for bail after calling him a danger to the community.
The rapper had been arrested at the Rolling Loud festival when officers had warrants for his arrest following his indictment on the false statement charges.
