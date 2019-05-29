Kodak Black Will Stay in Jail Until Trial in September, Judge Rules

Kodak Black Staying Locked Up Until Trial ... There Goes His Summer

Exclusive Details

Kodak Black is gonna have to make himself at home in a Florida jail cell, 'cause he's gonna be there at least until September ... according to the judge in the federal case.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the judge ruled Wednesday, saying Kodak must remain behind bars until his trial gets underway.

You'll recall, Kodak requested to be let out on bail -- but under strict supervision -- so he could travel to South Carolina and deal with a sexual assault case. The feds, however, said he's too dangerous to be let out at all before trial.

Looks like the judge agreed with prosecutors. The Dept. of Justice says the court deemed the rapper to be a danger to the community. Kodak is scheduled to go on trial in Miami for lying on federal gun applications.

Prosecutors are also linking him to a March shooting, in which firearms he allegedly purchased through those applications were used.

As we reported, Kodak was arrested at Rolling Loud earlier this month where officers had warrants for his arrest after he'd been indicted on the false statement charges.