Kodak Black Drops $180,000 on Custom Diamond Chain, Pacifier Included

EXCLUSIVE

Kodak Black is taking his "Project Baby" nickname to a whole new level ... because he just threw down an insane amount of cash for a pacifier covered with diamonds!!!

We're told the "ZEZE" rapper plunked down 6 figures on a new custom chain complete with a blinged-out binky ... spending a whopping $180,000 to freeze his neck and fill his mouth with ice!

Kodak Black hit up celebrity jeweler Eliantte for the pacifier charm dangling from a Hermes link chain ... and Eliantte tells us the bling features 98 carats of blue and white diamonds.

We're told Kodak Black and Eliantte have been talking about creating this custom piece for a few years ... and it's finally come to fruition. KB doesn't have his baby bling yet, but we're told it's about to be delivered.

Now that's one seriously ballin' baby!!!