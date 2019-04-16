Tyga $500k for Chain of my Dreams!!!

Tyga Drops Whopping $500k for New Archangel Chain

Exclusive Details

Tyga's flaunting some incredibly expensive new bling that serves as a reminder to his haters ... you've been defeated, JUST LIKE SATAN!!!

The rapper dropped a whopping $500,000 for this insane Archangel chain ... featuring St. Michael trampling on Satan. Straight outta the New Testament! Tyga commissioned Ben Baller and IF & Co. Jewelry for the 18k white gold masterpiece, which weighs a little over 4 pounds.

How's this for attention to detail ... St. Michael's halo features a pear-shaped solitaire of VVS clarity diamonds. Ben also added baguettes to the feathers of his wings. The Cuban link is also one-of-a-kind, featuring two different sized diamonds, and check out the vid -- the cross is a gem.

According to Ben ... Satan getting stomped represents Tyga's haters being defeated. Tyga's new chain is also a nice gift after his huge comeback in 2018 -- in the music world, anyway -- with his track "Taste" helping him climb the charts.

While he was at it, Tyga splurged on his boys too ... scooping up 10 extra smaller versions of his chain for his crew. It pays to roll with Tyga! Unless, of course, you're Ferrari or Rolls-Royce.

BTW ... Tyga just dropped a new single "Goddamn" and the track's cover art features him wearing the new bling.