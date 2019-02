Tyga $128k Ferrari & Rolls Headache!!! Sued Over Broken Leases

Tyga Sued Over Nearly $128k Bill for Ferrari and Rolls-Royce Leases

EXCLUSIVE

It turns out Tyga is damn lucky he only got manhandled over one repo'd car, because he actually owes nearly $130k on 2 OTHER luxury whips ... according to one pissed off rental car company.

Midway Rent-A-Car says, in docs obtained by TMZ, the rapper leased a 2012 Ferrari 458 Spider and a 2012 Rolls-Royce Ghost back in 2016. However, as he's wont to do, Tyga stopped making payments before the lease ended ... according to Midway.

The rental company says both rides got repo'd, but Tyga still owes almost $44k on the Ferrari and more than 84k on the Rolls. Grand total -- $127,789.73.

Despite multiple attempts to collect, the rental company claims Tyga hasn't squared up ... so it's suing him for the full amount plus attorney fees and interest.

We broke the story ... Tyga had an encounter last weekend with some guys who leased him a Maybach that he also stopped paying for ... and also got repo'd. The confrontation ended with T Raww getting dragged out of the club, and then attempting to pull his bodyguard's gun.

We've reached out to Tyga about the Ferrari and the Rolls. No word back, but he might wanna avoid the clubs this weekend.