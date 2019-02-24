Tyga Grabs for Gun After Being Dragged Out of Floyd Mayweather's Birthday Party

Tyga Dragged Out of Club ... Reaches for a Gun

Tyga was dragged out of Floyd Mayweather's birthday party Saturday night by his neck ... and during the melee, he reached for a gun.

Tyga was at the Sunset Room in Hollywood, celebrating Floyd's 42nd, when someone in the crowd got into it with the rapper. It's unclear what they were beefing about, but whatever it was, security wanted Tyga out, and he was grabbed by the neck yanked out of the club.

Once outside, it escalated and at one point Tyga reaches for a grabs his security guard's gun.

The security guard knew trouble was brewing and made sure it never left his holster, so Tyga never actually took possession of the firearm.

It took a while for things to calm down, but eventually, Tyga and his crew left the club.

By the way ... we asked about the latest drama with Khloe, Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson -- wondering if Khloe and Jordyn could reconcile -- but he had other things on his mind.