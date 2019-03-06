Tyga Time's Up to Pay Up Warrant Issued in Injured Fan Case

Tyga Misses Court Hearing in Injured Fan Case, Bench Warrant Issued

Tyga's a wanted man after failing to appear for court in a case that goes back years ... because the judge has had enough.

According to new legal docs ... a bench warrant was issued for the rapper's arrest because he has yet to fork over the money he owes to a concertgoer who got injured at one of his shows more than 6 years ago, and missed a hearing to deal with it.

Tyga was allegedly served properly for an order to appear but didn't do it, so the judge wants him picked up and set his bail at $250k.

The warrant stems from his music company being sued years ago by Shyanne Riekena, who won judgment against it for injuries sustained when a light stand came crashing down on her, leaving a 4-inch gash on the top of her head.

Shyanne sued in 2015 and was awarded about $235k, but that amount swelled with interest to around $250k in 2017.

Apparently, Tyga still hasn't squared up and missed the hearing about his debt ... so now he's in more trouble. P.S., if this sounds familiar ... it's because the same thing went down in this case last year.

As we reported, Tyga's had other financial issues lately ... involving some repo men.

We reached out to him ... so far, no word back.