Kodak Black's Gun, Fingerprints Link Him to March Shooting, Feds Say

Federal prosecutors are laying out an overwhelming case connecting Kodak Black to a shooting earlier this year ... but the rapper's attorney says the feds are all bark with no bite.

Prosecutors say Kodak bought 3 weapons and more than 100 rounds of ammo back in February from Lou's Police Distributors -- a federal firearms licensee in Hialeah, Florida. That purchase, prosecutors allege, was facilitated after Kodak lied on a January gun application.

Kodak dropped $3,518.71 for a Mini Draco pistol, Sig MPX K 9mm pistol and Sig P238 .380 pistol.

On March 7, prosecutors say, Kodak rolled up in a Porsche Panamera he rented and drove to the Golden Acres neighborhood in Pompano Beach, where Kodak grew up, and fired away. The feds say the intended target was a rival rapper, who was not hit but whose house -- filled with kids -- was littered with bullets. No one was hit.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and found several spent castings and the MPX K Kodak bought in February. Prosecutors say the weapon had Kodak's fingerprints and a live round in the chamber that jammed during the shooting.

Prosecutors also say cops found the Porsche abandoned 14 miles from the scene of the crime and heavily damaged. The SUV's GPA data was then downloaded ... pinpointing the SUV in the Golden Acres neighborhood at the time of the shooting.

In docs, the feds say multiple witnesses saw Kodak at the scene of the shooting. The rapper has NOT been charged with any crime and the investigation continues.

As we first reported ... federal prosecutors wanna keep the rapper behind bars and deny him bail on the heels of his arrest at Rolling Loud for allegedly lying on 2 gun applications. While laying out their argument to keep Kodak behind bars, prosecutors brought up the March 7 shooting.

Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ ... he's yet to see any type of reports that show Kodak's fingerprints on the gun. He adds, "Witnesses came forward to us as well and stated they did not see Kodak Black at the scene that night."