Lil Yachty Goes Nuclear on Fan Who Interrupts Moment of Silence for Juice WRLD

Lil Yachty was not having it when a fan at his show this week interrupted a moment of silence for Juice WRLD ... and LY went ballistic.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In a video that has since gone viral ... Lil Yachty unloaded on someone at his show in Washington, D.C. -- the latest stop for Tyler, The Creator's "Chromakopia" tour -- during a moment of silence for Juice WRLD.

Someone shouted from the crowd in the moment -- and LY snapped "SHUT THE F*** UP!" ... before getting help from the crowd to figure out who said it.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Once the person was ratted out, Lil Yachty had him shammed big time by telling everyone to boo the person.

It's worth noting that wasn't the first time a tribute to the late rapper, who died in 2019, went sideways at Lil Yachty's concerts.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Just last week, another video went viral when he was opening for Tyler in Pittsburgh -- people kept talking and shouting during the moment of silence, and the crowd ended up booing the disruptors.

TMZ bokre the story ... Juice WRLD died at the age of 21 in Chicago, from an accidental Oxycodone overdose.