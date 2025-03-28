Rapper Young Scooter Dies on his 39th Birthday

Rapper Young Scooter -- who worked with the likes of Future and Gucci Mane -- died today on his birthday, TMZ confirmed.

The hip hop star (real name: Kenneth Edward Bailey) was pronounced dead Friday at Grady Marcus Trauma Center in Atlanta after being brought to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services from a house on the southeast side of the city, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office.

The ME said Young Scooter's cause and manner of death are still under investigation. An autopsy will be performed to determine how he died.

Scooter got his first big break as a rapper in 2012 when he signed with Future's record label, Freebandz. In 2013, he collaborated with Gucci Mane on a mixtape called "Free Bricks 2," and released another mixtape that same year with guest appearances from Gucci, Future, WG and Lil Boosie.

He also worked with Future and Juice Wrld on their 2018 song, "Jet Lag," which hit the top 100 Billboard charts.

Turns out today was Young Scooter's birthday. He was 39.