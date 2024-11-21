Juice WRLD Posthumous Album Cover Called Crappy Quality by Fans

Juice WRLD fans are ready to start a riot over their late hero's new album cover ... and not in a good way!!!

On Tuesday, Juice WRLD's label unveiled the cover art for his third posthumous project, "The Party Never Ends," through a collaboration with the massive audience of "Fortnite."

The cover is said to be drawn by renowned Japanese artist Takashi Murakami of Kanye West's "Graduation" fame ... but fans wondered if they were they were being trolled after first review.

The album kicked off last week with Nicki Minaj and Juice's newest collab and there was also a special listening at ComplexCon.

The 999 generation would hear none of it ... accusing the alien-looking Juice of being a disrespect to his legacy, saying he would have never approved of the shoddy art.

Of course, Juice WRLD's breakout debut album "Goodbye & Good Riddance" also featured cartoony artwork, so there's a chance fans are just being touchy.