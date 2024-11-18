Travis Scott ComplexCon Crashed by Triple H to Unveil WWE Netflix Partnership

Play video content TMZ.com

Travis Scott had his headlining ComplexCon's grand finale interrupted by WWE legend and COO Triple H last night, but for good reason -- 'cause Cactus Jack is bringing his intercontinental heavyweight rap skills to WWE’s Netflix debut!!!

Triple H dubbed Travis "King of Hardcore" and awarded him the Hardcore Champion Belt ... his title defense to be continued in January when he performs live on "Monday Night Raw" at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

La Flare couldn't contain his excitement and hit 'em with the "suck it" chop, and continued to rip through his newer and classic ragers such as "Nightcrawlers," "Mamacita," "I Know" and "Sicko Mode."

His catalog will be updated on "Raw" ... we're told Travis will perform a new track that will serve as "MNR's" new theme song!!!

Travis’ huge merch legacy operated as a festival within itself as CactusCon ... his collaboration with dozens of designers, influencers and graphic artists from all over the world, including his hometown of Houston.