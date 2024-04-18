Travis Scott Says Grammys Matter To Him, Frustrated He Hasn't Won Yet

Travis Scott says while many of his contemporaries have turned their back on the Grammys -- he's still holding out hope he can snag one ... 'cause he still finds they hold value.

The rapper got brutally honest on a new episode of LeBron James' show 'The Shop' -- where he basically said that he's frustrated he hasn't won a coveted statuette in his career ... despite having been nominated a whopping ten times already.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

TS says he knows a lot of people in the music biz -- including Drake, The Weeknd and others -- have thrown up two middle fingers at the Recording Academy ... but he isn't there yet.

Travis notes that a pro in any industry -- especially competitive ones, like sports -- is in it to win it ... and he says he's no different, explaining that being recognized for his work and honored among his peers is important to him.

He goes on to say that the prestige that Grammys have historically held still carries weight in his mind -- which is why he says it sucks to get strung along for so many years without a prize, especially when you get booked to perform -- like he has many, many times.

As we reported ... Travis seemed to throw a fit at this year's Grammy Awards when he was snubbed once again -- lashing out on stage and breaking a lot of the stage props for his performance.

Play video content 2/5/24 CBS