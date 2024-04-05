Travis Scott, University of Texas Get Backlash for Astroworld Insensitivity

Play video content

Travis Scott's current promo run through major U.S. colleges is causing BIG problems at the University of Texas ... it's triggering people's Astroworld trauma all over again!!

The "Utopia" rapper, and Houston native, happily rushed the Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium field Thursday with the Longhorns football team, creating tons of media for UT in the process.

UT's Instagram account captioned one of the posts, "POV: Travis Scott pulls up to practice 🔥" ... highlighting a camera angle that showed players stampeding across the ground like a herd of cattle -- but some Texas residents are incensed by the content.

The angry fans deemed the content irresponsible ... after all, Travis is still battling lawsuits for his 2021 Astroworld festival where 9 people died after being trampled to death.

Play video content 11/5/21 TikTok/@cpvris_

Trav and Live Nation are actively trying to get the lawsuits dismissed, but the UT appearance isn't doing him any favors.

Even if inadvertently, the imagery on the UT football field, is dredging up memories of the Astroworld tragedy for some people.

Play video content TMZ.com