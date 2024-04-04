Travis Scott Hangs With Angel Reese, Jayden Daniels On LSU Campus For New Collab

Travis Scott had the LSU campus LIT Wednesday night ... making his way to Baton Rouge and hanging with superstar athletes Angel Reese and Jayden Daniels -- and all the students in attendance went nuts!!

La Flame is dropping his new "Jack Goes Back to College" clothing and headwear capsule this week ... and in honor of teaming up with 28 universities throughout the country, he is popping up at several schools to promote the collab.

Scott and Fanatics honcho Michael Rubin arrived at LSU's bookstore around midnight ... and according to the former 76ers owner, there were thousands of fans lined up almost half the day in preparation for the launch party.

Reese and Daniels -- who just finished their last seasons as Tigers before going pro -- got behind the register and helped students purchase the new items ... and everyone seemed thrilled with the star power in attendance.

Scott also chopped it up with the Tigers football team ... including head coach Brian Kelly.

But it wasn't just a shop-a-thon -- Scott performed for the students ... so don't be surprised if the lecture halls might be a bit empty today.

The Cactus Jack merch -- available at college bookstores and on the Lids, Fanatics and Travis Scott's websites -- launches in just a few hours.