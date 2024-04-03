Angel Reese Declares For 2024 WNBA Draft, 'I Feel Like I'm Ready'

Caitlin Clark won't be the only bonafide superstar in the WNBA Draft ... Angel Reese just announced she, too, will be bringing her talents to the pros!

The LSU standout revealed her decision in a new Vogue interview, saying she's done everything she wanted to at the Baton Rouge college and is ready to move on.

"My ultimate goal is to be a pro," the 21-year-old said, "and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

Of course, the former McDonald's All-American had an outstanding college basketball career. She averaged 18.6 points and 12.3 rebounds in four seasons (at Maryland from 2020-2022, and then LSU).

Reese also racked up a ton of big-time awards. She was named SEC Player of the Year, BET's Sportswoman of the Year, SEC All-Defensive Team, ESPY's Best Breakthrough Athlete, and more.

She also led the Tigers to their first NCAA title in school history.

Now, Angel is ready to face the challenges in the WNBA ... and go up against big dogs like Sabrina Ionescu, Breanna Stewart, A'ja Wilson, and Skylar Diggins-Smith.

"I’ll be working with grown women," Reese said.

"I’m going to have to work my butt off every single day and grind. And who wouldn’t want that? I don’t want anything in my life to be easy."

Reese -- who recorded 27 double-doubles this season -- is projected to be one of the top 10 picks in the draft.