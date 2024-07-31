Juice WRLD's Estate Sued By Producer Over Unpaid Royalties

Late rapper Juice WRLD’s estate is facing a lawsuit from a guy who says he helped produce one of the rapper's biggest tracks but didn't get paid what he's owed.

TMZ obtained the docs -- Plaintiff Joshua Jaramillo claims he worked on producing the late rapper’s posthumous 2021 track "Girl of My Dreams" in exchange for 5% ownership of the song and 1% of the royalties.

He claims, despite multiple requests, he still hasn’t been paid the full amount of what he's owed ... despite asking the estate how much the song has raked in.

Jaramillo is now suing for unspecified damages and a full accounting.

TMZ broke the story ... Juice WRLD died in Dec 2019 from an accidental overdose. The M.E.’s Office found oxycodone and codeine in his system and determined he died from toxic levels of those drugs.

As we reported ... after his death, his mom, Carmella Wallace, shared her son had "battled with prescription drug dependency."