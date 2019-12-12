Juice Wrld's Family Speaks Out on Death and Addiction Struggles

Exclusive Alamy

Juice WRLD's family is breaking their silence on the death of the 21-year-old rapper, shedding light on his battle with prescription drug abuse and his fight to help others beat their addictions.

In an exclusive statement to TMZ, the family says, "We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency."

Juice rapped about drugs often, something his family says wasn't to promote using ... but instead to help those battling addiction who may have felt alone in their fight.

The family continues, "Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction."

However, his family believes his story can help others moving forward, they tell TMZ, "We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything."

The family wraps by thanking Juice's fans, friends and family for their support during the incredibly difficult time, saying, "We know that Jarad's legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on."

TMZ broke the story ... Juice WRLD died after a private flight from L.A. to Chicago Sunday. Law enforcement sources tell us the rapper swallowed several Percocet pills upon landing when he learned federal agents were going to search the plane.