Hall of Fame Manager Bobby Cox Dead at 84

Bobby Cox -- the Hall of Fame manager who was ejected more times than any other manager in MLB history -- has died ... the Atlanta Braves announced Saturday.

The team took to X to pay tribute Cox -- who managed the team from 1978 to 1981 and then again from 1990 to 2010 -- calling him a "wealth of knowledge on player development and the intricacies of the game."

The Braves add his passion for baseball was only exceeded by his passion for his family ... and their offer their condolences to his widow, Pam, and their children and grandchildren.

Cox had a short career as an MLB player -- appearing in just 220 games across the 1968 and 1969 seasons for the New York Yankees.

After his playing career ended, Cox managed in the Yankees minor league system ... before grabbing a coaching job in the Bronx in 1977 and helping guide the team to their first World Series championship since 1962.

Cox was hired by Ted Turner and the Braves front office to take over the club before the 1978 season. The team struggled in his four years at the helm, and he was fired after the 1981 season.

After four years managing the Blue Jays, Cox found his way back to Atlanta in a front office role. In June 1990, following a lackluster start for the team, Cox made himself the manager.

Over the next two decades, Cox led the Braves -- including superstars like Greg Maddux, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Chipper Jones -- to 14 division titles, five National League pennants and the 1995 World Series title.

Cox was thrown out of 162 games, an MLB record. He retired after the 2010 season and was inducted into Cooperstown in 2014 alongside fellow legendary managers Tony La Russa and Joe Torre.

Bobby was 84.