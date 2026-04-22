Garret Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed

Angels legend Garret Anderson's cause of death has been revealed ... with officials stating the World Series champion passed away due to complications with his pancreas.

The 53-year-old's tragic death was due to "acute necrotizing pancreatitis." Gallstone disease and alcohol use are the two leading factors for the complication, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

As TMZ Sports previously reported, Anderson suffered a medical emergency at his home in Newport Beach, CA on Thursday ... and dispatch audio detailed an unconscious male amid the request for service.

Anderson's wife, Teresa, previously stated he died of a heart attack.

Play video content Video: Garret Anderson Was Unconscious When Medics Were Called, Per Dispatch Audio Broadcastify

Anderson -- a Los Angeles native -- played the majority of his career with the Angels ... winning a championship in 2002. He's the franchise's all-time hits leader and is in its Hall of Fame.

The loss sent shockwaves through MLB ... with current face of the franchise Mike Trout saying "Garret Anderson was a huge part of Angels history and inspired so many of us who wear this uniform. Keeping his family in my thoughts and prayers 🙏🏻."