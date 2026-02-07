Three-Time World Series Champion Terrance Gore Dead at 34

Terrance Gore -- the former MLB star who played for multiple World Series-winning teams -- has died.

A shared Instagram post between Gore's account and the Gap to Gap Basebaall Academy confirmed the news Saturday ... with the academy noting the world "lost a tremendous man last night, but more importantly a family lost a dad, a husband, a brother."

We are heartbroken from the loss of Terrance Gore, and send our love to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/qgZFkHRFSx — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 7, 2026 @Royals

The announcement revealed he died Friday evening. A cause of death has not been shared.

Multiple tributes have been posted since the news broke ... with the Kansas City Royals -- the team for which Gore played a majority of his games at the major league level -- and MLB also sharing their condolences.

Gore was drafted out of Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida by KC in the 20th round of the 2011 MLB draft, the day before he turned 20.

TG toiled away in the minor leagues over the next few seasons, but made his MLB debut on September 2, 2014.

Gore bounced back and forth between the major and minor leagues over the next eight years ... playing just 112 MLB regular season games -- but, he often found himself in the right place at the right time to enjoy team success.

He made appearances for the 2015 Royals, 2020 Los Angeles Dodgers and 2021 Atlanta Braves ... all teams that won the World Series. He also played for the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets.

Terrance is survived by wife Britney and their three children: Zane, Skylyn, and Camden Gore. He was just 34 years old.