Lil Jon's Son DJ Young Slade Dead at 27

DJ Young Slade -- Lil Jon's son -- has died ... his father announced in a statement Friday.

Lil Jon tells TMZ ... "I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith. His mother, Nicole Smith, and I are devastated. Nathan was the kindest human being you would ever meet. He was immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted -- he loved his family and the friends in his life to the fullest."

Jon said, "He was an amazingly talented young man; a music producer, an artist and engineer, and graduate of NYU. We loved Nathan with all of our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we're comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him."

Jon thanked the Milton Police Department for their help searching for his son.

Nathan was reported missing on Tuesday this week ... earlier today, searchers pulled a body from a pond in the area. Police said there was no indication of foul play. Milton, Georgia is about 30 miles north of Atlanta.

Nathan Smith was 27.