Hall of Famer Sonny Jurgensen Dead At Age 91

Sonny Jurgensen -- a Hall of Fame quarterback who played for Philadelphia and Washington -- has passed away at the age of 91.

The Commanders shared a statement from the family announcing his passing Friday morning ... saying, "his legacy will remain an indelible part of the city he loved and the family he built."

A statement from the family of Christian A. "Sonny" Jurgensen III pic.twitter.com/vbW5bIV9xn — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 6, 2026 @Commanders

"We are enormously proud of his amazing life and accomplishments on the field, marked not only by a golden arm, but also a fearless spirit and intellect that earned him a place among the greats in Canton."

Jurgensen broke into the league when the Eagles drafted him in the fourth round of the 1957 NFL Draft. He finally got his chance to start in the league in the 1961 season ... and never looked back.

He would go on to play seven seasons in the City of Brotherly Love, throwing for 9,639 yards -- ranking 9th all-time for team passing yards -- and 76 touchdowns.

The Duke alum also holds the team record for most interceptions in team history ... throwing 26 in 1962.

Philadelphia then traded him to Washington in 1964, where he would spend the next 11 years. By the time he hung up the cleats, he racked up 22,585 passing yards -- ranking second all-time for team passing yards -- and 179 touchdowns.

Jurgensen -- who made five Pro Bowls and was a two-time first-team All-Pro selection -- was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983.

He stayed close to the game even in retirement, working as an analyst on Washington broadcasts for 38 years before retiring in August 2018.