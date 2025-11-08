Trump's Name on New Commanders Stadium Would Be 'Beautiful,' White House Says

President Donald Trump reportedly wants to turn the Washington Commanders new home into "Trump Stadium" ... and, the White House isn't denying it!

Here's the deal ... an ESPN report dropped Saturday which claims 47 has expressed a desire to turn the Commanders' soon-to-be opened $3.7 billion stadium named after him.

We reached out to the White House -- and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said it would be a "beautiful" name for the place ... claiming, "it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible."

It's unclear exactly what Leavitt means by Trump making the rebuilding possible. In July, he did threaten to block the building of the new stadium if the Washington Commanders did not revert back to their old "Redskins" nickname.

According to ESPN, the Washington Commanders alone cannot name their stadium ... the District of Columbia Council is leasing the stadium to the team and the National Park Service manages the land.

The new stadium will be built up on the ground where RFK Stadium -- named after Robert F. Kennedy, which might be where Trump got the idea -- still stands. The Commanders moved out of the stadium in 2019.

And, we're sure the Commanders will want to sell the naming rights to a rich corporate sponsor which would pay millions for the chance to put their brand on the stadium.

Trump doesn't want to pay or have a rich sponsor pay on his behalf, according to ESPN ... he just wants the team to tribute him for free, the report states.