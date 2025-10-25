President Trump's USFL New Jersey Generals Owner Jacket Up For Auction

Before he was President Trump, he was New Jersey Generals owner Donald Trump ... and a cool memento from that moment in time is now hitting the auction block!!

For those too young to remember, Trump was famously the majority owner of the United States Football League's New Jersey Generals in 1984 ... and had his own white, red and blue team jacket to prove it.

Grey Flannel Auctions now has its hands on the rare item ... and it's slated to go to the highest bidder!!

The coat features a Generals logo patch, Trump's name stitched in red on the chest and the original O'SHEA label sewn inside the neckline.

So, what happened to the USFL?? Trump infamously filed a lawsuit against the NFL in an effort to force a merger. That suit ended with a "victory in name only" and a $1 judgment, later tripled to $3 due to antitrust laws.

Many believed Trump's actions played a major factor in the USFL's collapse in 1986. The league lost over $163 million.

There were several notable people in the USFL -- Jim Kelly, Steve Young, Reggie White, and Trump's current friend/former Generals running back, United States Ambassador Herschel Walker.