ICE Confirms Promise of Agents at Super Bowl After Bad Bunny Reveal

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents will be deployed to Super Bowl LX ... the agency officially confirming to TMZ a threat made by a Trump advisor.

Here's the deal ... Corey Lewandowski recently made headlines when he blasted Bad Bunny being selected as the SB halftime performer ... and he told right-wing commentator Benny Johnson ICE would be deployed for the event.

In a statement to TMZ, the agency backed up CL, saying ... "There is no safe haven for violent criminal illegal aliens in the United States."

The move is a reaction to Bad Bunny ... after the Puerto Rican superstar said he doesn't tour in the U.S. because he refuses to give ICE an opportunity to harass immigrants.

Play video content The Benny Show

Lewandowski -- who is an adviser to Trump and worked with the prez on his 2016 and 2024 campaigns -- told Johnson the White House was pissed about the halftime pick ... and it was a "shameful" choice by the NFL ... 'cause there were plenty of other bands who could've done the show.

And although it was not specified ... it stands to reason agents would be on the scene for the full week of events around Santa Clara, California, and not solely the game itself ... which would likely yield few-to-no results.

Lewandowski drove his point home, telling Benny ... "That is a directive from the president. If you’re in this country illegally, do yourself a favor: go home.”