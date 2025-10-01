Megyn Kelly Says Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Show is 'Middle Finger' to MAGA

It looks like Megyn Kelly's gonna be skipping Super Bowl LX's halftime show ... because she just slammed the NFL's decision to pick Bad Bunny as the annual event's headliner.

The conservative commentator made her remarks on Tuesday's episode of SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show," and described the singer's presence at the event as "a middle finger to MAGA and conservatives" throughout the United States, according to The Daily Beast.

Megyn also claimed Bad Bunny -- born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio -- wouldn't tour in America because he "hates the United States so much."

FYI, the singer stated he'd be skipping out on touring throughout the U.S. over concerns for his fans' safety after ICE raids started becoming more common in a September interview with i-D.

The sentiment apparently wasn't shared by Megyn, who referred to the singer as a "very unattractive female-looking thing" after sharing videos of him performing in drag.

Oh, and she openly wondered if the example set by Bad Bunny's pick would mean Diddy was a forerunner for next year ... he's in a bit of a messy legal situation, though, so we wouldn't count on it.