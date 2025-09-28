Bad Bunny Will Headline Super Bowl LX Halftime Show In Santa Clara

Bad Bunny will have to turn down invites to Super Bowl LX watch parties next year ... 'cause he is headlining the halftime show at the event in Santa Clara!

The news was announced during halftime of the Sunday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys ... two teams with Super Bowl aspirations of their own.

The pick here makes a ton of sense ... Bad Bunny's one of the biggest stars in the world -- with tons of fans in regions where the NFL is working to gain more of a foothold like South America. Plus he's currently on tour -- so, he'll be well-practiced and ready to take on one of the world's biggest stages in a few months

Last year, Kendrick Lamar took the stage as the Super Bowl LIX performer ... with the success of his Drake diss track "Not Like Us" certainly playing a role in landing the gig.

The NFL is no stranger to locking down top talent for the SB halftime show. We've seen Kendrick, Usher and Rihanna in recent years ... and Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop, Mary J. Blige and 50 Cent -- paying tribute to West Coast rap with their performance.