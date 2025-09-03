Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Taylor Swift Welcome To Do Super Bowl Halftime 'At Any Time,' NFL Commissioner Says

Taylor Swift Open Invite To Do Super Bowl Halftime ... Says NFL Commish

By TMZ Staff
Published
taylor swift super bowl roger goodell main getty
Getty

If Taylor Swift wants the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Taylor Swift gets the Super Bowl Halftime Show ... so says NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who revealed the pop superstar is "welcome at any time" to perform on the world's biggest stage.

The commish addressed all the speculation surrounding the SB LX show during an appearance on "Today" on Wednesday ... when he was asked straight-up if Swifties will get the ultimate treat when the league announces its plans for the Big Game.

090325_roger_goodell_taylor_swift_super_bowl_kal
SWIFTIE CONFIRMED ✅
Instagram/@todayshow

"We would always love to have Taylor play," Goodell said. "She is a special, special talent and obviously, she would be welcome at any time."

When the hosts hit him with a follow-up on whether the wheels are in motion, Goodell remained tight-lipped ... but caved a bit and said it's certainly a "maybe."

Taylor Swift's Performance Pics
Launch Gallery
Taylor Swift's Performance Pics Launch Gallery
Getty

So when can the Swifties end the prayer circles and find out if their "mother got" the gig?? Goodell said he's waiting on Jay-Z and Roc Nation -- the organizers behind the show -- to tell him their decision.

The chatter intensified during Swift's appearance on her now-fiancé Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast ... when her diehard fans pointed out numerous potential Easter eggs dropped throughout the interview hinting at doing the halftime show.

Hurry up, Hov. We gotta know!!