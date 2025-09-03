Taylor Swift Welcome To Do Super Bowl Halftime 'At Any Time,' NFL Commissioner Says

If Taylor Swift wants the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Taylor Swift gets the Super Bowl Halftime Show ... so says NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who revealed the pop superstar is "welcome at any time" to perform on the world's biggest stage.

The commish addressed all the speculation surrounding the SB LX show during an appearance on "Today" on Wednesday ... when he was asked straight-up if Swifties will get the ultimate treat when the league announces its plans for the Big Game.

Play video content Instagram/@todayshow

"We would always love to have Taylor play," Goodell said. "She is a special, special talent and obviously, she would be welcome at any time."

When the hosts hit him with a follow-up on whether the wheels are in motion, Goodell remained tight-lipped ... but caved a bit and said it's certainly a "maybe."

So when can the Swifties end the prayer circles and find out if their "mother got" the gig?? Goodell said he's waiting on Jay-Z and Roc Nation -- the organizers behind the show -- to tell him their decision.

The chatter intensified during Swift's appearance on her now-fiancé Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast ... when her diehard fans pointed out numerous potential Easter eggs dropped throughout the interview hinting at doing the halftime show.