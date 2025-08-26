Taylor Swift's 'New Heights' Episode Breaks Guinness World Record

Taylor Swift took "New Heights" to heart ... 'cause the singer's appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce's podcast was one for the record books -- literally!!

Guinness World Records officially recognized T. Swift's sit-down with the Kelces as a historic event ... as the 1.3 million YouTube viewers it drew in was the biggest concurrent audience in the platform's history.

The accomplishment is no surprise -- as GWR pointed out, Tay is a "record-breaking machine" at this point ... and her "The Tortured Poets Department" album had the most first-day album streams on Spotify and was the most-streamed LP in a 24-hour period with 313.7 million.

There were plenty of info nugs dropped throughout the two-hour pod ... with Swift opening up on her new obsession with football, getting her master recordings back and (possibly?) laying Easter eggs on a Super Bowl halftime show performance in the process -- or at least that's what the Swifties think.

The record just adds to Swift's list of accomplishments ... but again, it shouldn't come as a shock at all -- especially since she's not known to do many interviews, let alone a podcast.

BTW -- the episode now has 20 million views in less than two weeks.