Taylor Swift Gets Emotional Recalling Moment She Got Master Recordings

Taylor Swift says she broke down in tears when she told boyfriend Travis Kelce she had gotten the rights to her entire music vault ... and she got emotional recalling the moment she knew the deal was sealed.

Taylor was on the verge of tears on the "New Heights" podcast as she took Travis and his brother Jason Kelce through the process of buying her master recordings.

She said she had intrusive thoughts every day about not owning her masters ... and revealed she was overcome with emotions this past May when she bought them from Shamrock Capital.

Taylor said she sent her mom and her brother to L.A. to negotiate on her behalf ... explaining she took an emotional approach to the deal instead of a business mindset ... appealing to hearts and minds about her desire to own her music.

She says she got a call with the good news that her master recordings were hers when she was in the house with Travis ... he was playing video games and she went up to him and started bawling. Travis said she fell into his arms like "dead weight."

As you know, Taylor went through years of battling to reclaim her original masters -- which were first sold to Scooter Braun in 2019, then later sold to Shamrock Capital.

Taylor had major beef with Scooter when he bought her masters years ago ... but she didn't mention him by name on the Kelce podcast ... and Scooter told us after the deal went through that he was happy for Taylor.