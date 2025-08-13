Taylor Swift Reveals Album Cover for 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift is giving fans their first look at her new album cover ... revealing the front and back of "The Life of a Showgirl."

The singer-songwriter dropped the first look at the album on her website and on boyfriend Travis Kelce's "New Heights" podcast Wednesday. Check it out ... TS is channeling her inner showgirl while underwater in a glittery, bedazzled bodysuit.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Of course, we knew Taylor showed the album on the podcast ... 'cause a promo clip from the episode showed the cover totally blurred out -- driving fans into a frenzy of wonder about the artwork.

The new album's sparking conversation among her diehard Swifties ... with some wondering if she'll throw shade at her longtime friend Blake Lively amid her lawsuit with Justin Baldoni -- while others are trying to decode hints about who produced the new entry into her discography.

Play video content New Heights Podcast

We chatted with bestselling author Brittany Hodak -- the biggest Swiftie we know -- about everything she expects to see in the ep ... and, she's got theories ranging from a dedication to the number 12 in the album to a bling-focused moment on the pod.

Play video content TMZ.com