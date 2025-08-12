Baldoni Crisis PR Team Asked for Raise to Deal With Swifties in Blake Lively War

A crisis PR firm in Texas working for Justin Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios in their war against Blake Lively asked for more money to battle on his behalf ... and it looks like at least some of the price was because of Blake's former bestie Taylor Swift and her legion of fans.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, someone from Justin's team asked for a $30K fee to deal with possible online blowback from Swifties.

An exhibit filed in the Baldoni-Lively case is an email among PR execs on Baldoni's side ... it's from August 7, 2024 and it lays out their game plan.

Towards the bottom of the email there's a note that says ... "The social team are now worried about Blake activating the Taylor Swift fan base, which is a major concern. With this in mind and to ensure Justin and the studio are 100% protected moving forward, they have now changed the fee to $30,000 per month due to the uptick in social chatter."

Another legal doc obtained by TMZ is an invoice Jed Wallace's crisis PR firm Street Relations Inc. sent to Baldoni's studio ... it's dated August 8, 2024 -- the day after the email -- and it bills Wayfarer $30,000.

Jed's name first popped up in text messages Blake included in her sexual harassment lawsuit against Baldoni. In the texts, which Blake says were sent by PR pros working for Justin, Jed was hailed as being responsible for the success of shifting the narrative about Lively and Baldoni on social media.

Blake named Jed and his PR firm as parties along with Baldoni in her December 2024 California civil rights complaint for alleged bad behavior related to the filming of "It Ends With Us" ... and Wallace fired back in February with a defamation suit against Blake.

He was later dismissed from her suit, although it appears to be without prejudice meaning she could try to refile later.

Blake's also recently given her highly-anticipated deposition ... during which she reportedly called out Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman for allegedly leaking the fact Justin was in the room. Freedman denied the allegation.