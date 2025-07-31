Justin Baldoni in the Room as Blake Lively Deposition Begins

Blake Lively's deposition kicked off just a little while ago ... and, we're told she's staring right into the face of her legal foe.

Sources tell us Justin Baldoni is in the room during the deposition, which is being held at Lively's lawyer's office in New York City.

This deposition has been a long time coming ... with the two sides recently battling over where to hold the legal interview. Baldoni's lawyers suggested a live stream at Madison Square Garden -- Blake's side didn't think that was the best setup.

The deposition is a relatively private affair ... with attorneys for both sides, a court reporter, a videographer, Blake and Baldoni in the room.

Play video content TMZ.com

This deposition is related to Blake's claim that Baldoni sexually harassed her on the set of "It Ends With Us" ... alleging he talked openly about his sex life, commented on her body and improvised intimate scenes.

Baldoni called BS on Blake's claims and sued her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, for defamation ... a lawsuit the judge dismissed last month.

Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, said his client wouldn't refile the case after its dismissal ... and, they're going to focus on rebuffing Lively's claims instead.