Blake Lively Doesn't Want Baldoni Deposition To Happen At Madison Square Garden

Blake Lively wants a judge to set the location for her next legal skirmish with Justin Baldoni ... and she's not in favor of making it a public spectacle, as Justin's people proposed.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Blake is asking the judge to order her upcoming deposition to take place at her lawyer's office.

Justin's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has suggested live streaming Blake's depo from the World's Most Famous Arena ... Madison Square Garden ... but Blake's making it clear here she's not on board with the farfetched plan.

Blake's also expressing concern Justin's camp is trying to harass her by getting her to walk through paparazzi on her way to the deposition. The horror of an actress walking by cameras.

Back in May, Freedman told us ... "If Blake Lively is really serious about testifying for the world to see, let's live stream it in Madison Square Garden and give the money to the domestic violence survivors."

The deposition, as we first reported, is set for Thursday in the Big Apple.

