Blake Lively Doesn't Want Baldoni Deposition To Happen At Madison Square Garden
Blake Lively To Justin Baldoni I'll Answer Your Lawyer's Questions On My Turf ... Miss Me With MSG Nonsense
Blake Lively wants a judge to set the location for her next legal skirmish with Justin Baldoni ... and she's not in favor of making it a public spectacle, as Justin's people proposed.
According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Blake is asking the judge to order her upcoming deposition to take place at her lawyer's office.
Justin's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, has suggested live streaming Blake's depo from the World's Most Famous Arena ... Madison Square Garden ... but Blake's making it clear here she's not on board with the farfetched plan.
Blake's also expressing concern Justin's camp is trying to harass her by getting her to walk through paparazzi on her way to the deposition. The horror of an actress walking by cameras.
Back in May, Freedman told us ... "If Blake Lively is really serious about testifying for the world to see, let's live stream it in Madison Square Garden and give the money to the domestic violence survivors."
The deposition, as we first reported, is set for Thursday in the Big Apple.
Blake's rep tells TMZ … "Ms. Lively is looking forward to her deposition next week, and it should follow the same rules as every other witness in this case. Justin Baldoni’s lawyer has tried to make this matter a public spectacle at every turn, even proposing to sell tickets to a televised deposition at Madison Square Garden. This is a serious matter of sexual harassment and retaliation and it deserves to be treated as such."