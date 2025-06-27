Vin Diesel's Attorney Allegedly Threatened to Punch Opposing Lawyer, Sources Deny Claim

Attorney Ready to Fight in the Street and the Courtroom

Vin Diesel's attorney Bryan Freedman's trial strategy is clear ... if ya can't beat them in the courtroom, beat them up outside of it.

The celebrity lawyer -- who is representing Vin in a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by a former assistant on the "Fast Five" set -- is being called out in documents filed to compel Diesel's deposition.

According to the documents ... the plaintiff Asta Jonasson's attorney, Matthew Hale, was set to depose a third-party witness on June 23, but before it began he met with one of Diesel's other attorneys -- Sean Hardy -- to discuss why Diesel couldn't make it to his own deposition on June 24 and June 25.

During this conversation, Hale claims Freedman came into the room and refused to explain why Diesel couldn't do the depo on the dates previously agreed upon ... while allegedly calling Hale a "moron" and cursing at him.

While Hale insists he tried to deescalate the situation, he says Freedman got up from his chair and rushed toward him before calling him a "p***y."

Hale then claims Freedman swung a fist at his face, stopping before he hit him -- a gesture that seems to be an attempt at intimidation.

It didn't go any further than that, according to Hale ... and Jonasson's attorneys are asking the court to compel Diesel's deposition and impose monetary sanctions.

As you may know ... Freedman has made waves in recent months defending Justin Baldoni from the lawsuit Blake Lively filed against him, alleging sexual harassment.

He told us just earlier this month that Blake's on a "false victory tour" after a judge tossed the defamation claims in his suit.

A source close to Freedman tells TMZ this claim is total BS ... 'cause actually Hale was the aggressor in the situation -- claiming he leaned forward toward Bryan and started screaming at him when he found out Vin wouldn't be at the deposition.