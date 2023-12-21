Vin Diesel Sued for Alleged Sexual Battery of Assistant in 2010

Vin Diesel is facing a lawsuit for allegedly forcing himself on an assistant working with him during production on 'Fast and Furious' ... and the woman's claims sound similar to horrible accusations made against Harvey Weinstein.

Asta Jonasson says she was hired by One Race Films, a production company, to be Vin's assistant while he filmed "Fast 5" in Georgia back in 2010. According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Asta says she was at Vin's suite at the St. Regis in Atlanta while he was entertaining multiple women.

She claims when the last woman left, Asta was tasked with ushering Vin out of the hotel to avoid photographers. But, instead, she says Diesel forcibly grabbed her, groped her breast and kissed her -- all while still in the suite -- and, although she struggled to break free ... he allegedly continued forcing himself on her.

Jonasson alleges the assault escalated as Diesel lifted up her dress and tried to pull down her underwear ... before pinning her against the wall, grabbing her hand and placing it on his erect penis. She says Diesel was in his underwear after pulling down his cargo shorts.

She claims he then pulled down his underwear and started masturbating while still leaning against her -- at which point, Jonasson says she kept her eyes closed to "dissociate" and get through the alleged ordeal. She says when he finished he pulled up his shorts and said, "No one can say s**t about Asta" and left the room.

Hours later, Jonasson claims Samantha Vincent -- Diesel's sister and president of One Race -- called her and fired her, saying they no longer needed her help. In the suit, Jonasson says she believes she was fired because she resisted Diesel during the alleged assault.

According to the suit, Jonasson says she remained silent for so long out of fear of Diesel's power in Hollywood, and because of her immigration status as a green card holder -- but says she feels empowered by the #MeToo movement. She also cites California's Speak Out Act -- which allows victims to file sexual assault claims for alleged incidents dating back to 2009.

She's suing Vin, his sister and One Race Films for sexual battery, wrongful termination and hostile work environment.