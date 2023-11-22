Jamie Foxx Sued for Sexual Assault in NYC Restaurant

Jamie Foxx is being accused of a rooftop sexual assault that allegedly happened 8 years ago in NYC.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Foxx was at Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015, around 11 PM, when the plaintiff arrived to be seated in the rooftop lounge and bar. She says she noticed Jamie one table away.

Around 1 AM, the plaintiff's friend asked Foxx if he'd take a photo with her and the plaintiff. She claims he said, "Sure, baby anything for you" ... and seemed intoxicated at the time. She claims he took more photos and commented, "Wow, you have that supermodel body," "You smell so good" and told her she looked like Gabrielle Union.

Jane Doe claims Foxx pulled her by the arm to the back area of the rooftop, where he allegedly placed both hands on her waist, moved them under her top and started rubbing her breasts. She claims she attempted to step away and noticed a security guard and others who saw what had happened ... but they chose to walk away.

In the docs, the plaintiff claims Foxx then allegedly slid his hand into her pants and put his fingers on and in her vagina and anus. She says her friend came over and saw what was happening, and then Jamie stopped touching her.

She claims she was injured and had to undergo medical treatment, and suffered pain, suffering and emotional distress as a result of the "sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery."

She's suing Foxx, Catch and its employees for compensatory and punitive damages.