Justin Baldoni Lawyer Bryan Freedman Rips Blake Lively For 'False Victory Tour'

Play video content TMZ.com

Justin Baldoni's lawyer is taking shots at his client's legal nemesis Blake Lively ... blasting Blake for what he says is a premature celebration.

Bryan Freedman joined us on "TMZ Live" Tuesday and we asked him how he and Justin reacted to Blake's big legal win Monday, when a judge tossed out Baldoni's defamation claims in a $400 million lawsuit against Blake and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

While it seemed like the end of the legal beef, Bryan tells us this still has a long way to go ... which is why he thinks it's rich Blake is on what he calls a "false victory tour."

Bryan says Blake is afraid of the truth and he wants her to keep moving forward with her lawsuit against Baldoni ... because Bryan says the legal process will help him clear Justin of Blake's claims of sexual harassment.

Play video content

Freedman says the judge left open the door for Baldoni's lawyers to amend 4 of their 7 original claims against Blake ... and he says they will definitely amend their lawsuit.

Bryan also tells us Blake is scheduled for a deposition later this month, and while it sounds like he isn't convinced she will actually show face ... he tells us what he's going to grill her on.

Play video content Courtesy of Bryan Freedman