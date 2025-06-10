Justin Baldoni Fires Back at Blake Lively, Vows to Continue Legal Fight

Blake Lively may have thought her legal drama with Justin Baldoni was finally behind her after her stunning court victory ... but JB's lawyer says the case is just getting started.

As you know ... Blake scored a big win Monday when a judge tossed out the claims Baldoni made against Lively, her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and the New York Times in a $400 million lawsuit.

Baldoni accused them of defamation over an article about Justin's ugly feud with Blake behind the scenes of their 2024 film, "It Ends With Us." He insisted it was all part of a smear campaign against him.

As for Blake, her lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and a smear campaign by Baldoni is still active ... Baldoni has filed a motion to dismiss her claims, although the judge has yet to rule on it. Still, Blake and her lawyers had much to celebrate after yesterday's ruling.

In a statement released Tuesday, Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, fired back, telling TMZ, "Ms. Lively and her team’s predictable declaration of victory is false, so let us be clear about the latest ruling. While the Court dismissed the defamation related claims, the Court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims against Ms. Lively, which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations."

Freedman went on ... "This case is about false accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation and a nonexistent smear campaign, which Ms. Lively’s own team conveniently describes as “untraceable” because they cannot prove what never happened."