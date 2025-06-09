Justin Baldoni Loses Legal War With Blake Lively, Lawsuits Dismissed

Justin Baldoni just lost BIG in his legal war with Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and The New York Times ... because all of his claims against them have been dismissed.

A judge threw out the lawsuits filed by Baldoni and his Wayfair production company Monday, according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, dealing a huge blow to the Baldoni camp.

As you know ... Justin and Wayfarer were suing Blake and Ryan for $400 million and the New York Times for $250 million, alleging defamation over an article about all the drama on the "It Ends With Us" movie set ... a story Baldoni alleged was a part of a smear campaign against him.

Blake's claims against Justin are still intact... Baldoni has filed a motion to dismiss those as well, but the judge has not yet ruled.

The judge based his opinion on the finding that the NYT fairly reported the story and the emails and texts they relied upon in the article closely tracked Blake's version of events in her civil rights complaint filed against Baldoni and Wayfarer, giving the Times immunity from liability.

The judge ruled, "the Times reviewed the available evidence and reported, perhaps in a dramatized manner, what it believed to have happened. The Times had no obvious motive to favor Lively's version of events."

As for Reynolds, you'll recall Baldoni accused Reynolds of falsely labeling Baldoni a "sexual predator," but the judge found that this statement was also consistent with Blake's allegations in her complaint ... and Reynolds had no reason to believe they were untrue. Therefore, the judge said that comment could not be the grounds for a defamation claim.