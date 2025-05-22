Taylor Swift Subpoena Withdrawn by Justin Baldoni

Taylor Swift is no longer facing a subpoena in Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal drama ... 'cause Baldoni's camp has withdrawn the subpoenas of her and her law firm, TMZ confirms.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Baldoni's side dropped the subpoena after information was voluntarily provided to them.

Other sources, also in the know, say this "confirms the validity of the statement made last week that Taylor's involvement with this film was licensing a song.”

As we've told you ... Swift name has been brought up a couple times in the lawsuit ... including in one text message Lively allegedly sent to Baldoni -- referring to Swift and Ryan Reynolds as protective "dragons" and herself as The Mother of Dragons, a "Game of Thrones" reference.

The dragon comment didn't sit well with Taylor -- and, a source close to the star told us she felt manipulated by Blake, showing up at an agreed-upon time without knowing Baldoni would be at the meeting.

Taylor's spokesperson told us last week that the pop star's involvement with the film was minimal ... making it clear she never went to the set or involved herself with casting or editing decisions.

A representative for Blake Lively tells TMZ ... they supported Taylor's team in getting the subpoenas thrown out -- adding the Lively camp will "continue to stand up for any third party who is unjustly harassed" during this process.

Baldoni's team always wanted to get Swift involved in the legal fight, the rep tells us ... but, when push came to shove in front of federal court, the rep says Baldoni's side completely folded.

Blake's rep finished up the statement by telling us, "At some point, [Baldoni's team] will run out of distractions from the actual claims of sexual harassment and retaliation they are facing."

We broke the story ... Swift was served with a subpoena to appear as a witness earlier this month -- a move her team decried.

Bryan Freedman -- Baldoni's attorney -- submitted a letter to the court several days after Taylor was served, claiming an anonymous person told him Blake tried to threaten Taylor into making a public statement of support. The letter was struck from the record the day after.