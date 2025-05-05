Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Invited to Met Gala, But Skip Due to Conflicts

The most famous couple in the world is NOT at the Met Gala ... but it's not because they didn't get invited.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were invited to Monday's Met Gala in New York City, but they could not make it work as a result of their schedules.

Taylor knows what she's missing out on, but Travis doesn't. She was last at the Met Gala in 2016, when she was a co-chair ... that year, the theme was "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology." Travis has never been to the event.

Fans have been dying to see Taylor and Travis in public ... but it won't happen at the Met ... and the last time they've been spotted together was back on March 14, when they ventured out in the Big Apple to break bread at Del Frisco's Grille.