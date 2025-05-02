Travis Kelce Rocks Taylor Swift-esque Sweater For Photoshoot In NYC

Travis Kelce looked like he invaded Taylor Swift's closet for a photo shoot in NYC this week ... 'cause the Kansas City Chiefs superstar rocked an outfit that gave big "folklore" vibes.

The 35-year-old tight end was spotted posing for the camera for an apparent fashion collab ... and it's hard not to make comparisons to the cardigan his girlfriend famously sported (and sold) in support of her 2020 song.

While Kelce's white top didn't feature any buttons, the similarities are still there ... with dark-colored piping along the waist and neck. Good enough for us!!

Kelce also donned matching trousers and trainers and carried a camouflage tote to complement the whole look.

At one point in the photoshoot, a helping hand made sure to freshen Kelce up and adjust his growing flow.

Travis also posted up next to a sick whip during the outing -- a vintage Chevrolet Chevelle SS!!

Of course, Kelce is known to turn heads with his clothing ... and hasn't shied away from promoting luxurious designers on game day and date nights with his pop superstar partner.

As for the whole "cardigan" thing, Swift sent sweaters to all her biggest supporters after dropping the tune ... and even sent one to Kobe Bryant's oldest daughter, Natalia.

She made replicas available as merch on her official online store ... and some of them made it to resale sites for big prices at the time.

All Kelce needs is a vintage tee, brand new phone and high heels on cobblestones and he's got the whole song in one look.