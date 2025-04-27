Travis and Jason Kelce Have Boys Weekend in Vegas With Justin Timberlake

Travis and Jason Kelce were living it up in Las Vegas — and they had a music legend by their side.

On Sunday, Justin Timberlake posted an Instagram video showing him hitting the golf course with Trav and Jason, along with Michael Phelps, Blake Griffin, and others, where they all competed in the 2025 8AM Golf Invitational in Sin City.

In the video, Travis, JT and Jason are seen having fun on the course and are even seen showing off their dance moves at one point.

Saturday night, the 2 brothers were living large at the casino with JT. The clip shows the group laughing and having a good time around the card table.

Travis is seen wearing a black t-shirt, beige cardigan sweater, a black cap and glasses, while Jason sports a vest and straw hat. JT was dressed to the nines with a black suit on and sunglasses.

It's the first time we've seen the brothers together in a while. Travis has been lying low with girlfriend Taylor Swift since the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl in February.