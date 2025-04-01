Jason and Kylie Kelce Welcome Fourth Baby Girl

Jason Kelce and his wife, Kylie, are officially parents to four girls!

Kylie announced the birth of their fourth child, a baby girl named Finnley “Finn” Anne Kelce, on Instagram Tuesday night with a sweet carousel of her newborn, including one precious snap of Jason cradling her in his arms.

Finn was born on March 30, the new mom confirmed.

The "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host and retired Philadelphia Eagles center are also parents to daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2.

They announced their pregnancy in November 2024 by sharing a hilarious picture of their daughters wearing matching pink "big sister" sweaters. Each child showed varying levels of excitement about the news, with Wyatt looking stunned with her hands holding her head, Elliotte grinning, and Bennett sobbing.

Their big baby news came just months after Kylie shut down insensitive pregnancy rumors ... and revealed she takes the conversation seriously because she previously suffered a miscarriage.

On this week's episode of "Not Gonna Lie," Kylie confirmed labor is "imminent" and that she would be medicated during birth, candidly noting ... "I just want a fat needle in my back. That's it."