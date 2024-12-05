Jason Kelce's Wife, Kylie, Defends Swearing In Front Of Her Kids

Play video content Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce / Wave Sports+ Entertainment

Jason Kelce's wife, Kylie, is defending her use of dirty words around her kids ... saying she's teaching the youngins how to be strong, independent and unfiltered.

The Philadelphia Eagles legend's partner addressed her stance on the matter in the debut episode of her "Not Gonna Lie" podcast with Wave Sports + Entertainment on Thursday ... in a segment fittingly titled "F*** Around and Find Out."

While Kelce initially said he was exaggerating a tad when claiming she swears in front of her three girls "daily," she admitted it does happen frequently ... but Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett know better than to use "grown-up words."

"They don't try to use them, they don't say them, they don't stop in their tracks, they're not appalled by them because I'm not using them at my children," Kelce said. "They're just used in front of my children."

Kelce did reveal a few words that DO upset the kiddos -- "stupid" and "shut up" -- and if anyone hurls those around them, there are consequences.

"I'll tell you what," Kelce added. "At the end of the day, I'm teaching my kids kindness, I'm teaching them to be funny and strong and independent. They'll probably curse when they're older and I stand by that. If they choose not to, that's okay, too."

"At the end of the day, I'm trying to raise good little girls into strong independent women and last time I checked, I shouldn't have to censor myself as an independent woman."