Travis Kelce Already Urging Jason To Have Five Kids After Fourth Baby Announcement

Jason Kelce's fourth offspring has yet to breathe outside air, but Travis Kelce is already urging his big bro to get working on another baby ... encouraging him this week to "go for the starting five!"

The brothers talked all about Kylie Kelce's recent pregnancy announcement on Wednesday's episode of "New Heights" -- and Jason expressed some serious joy over baby No. 4.

He told Travis he and his wife are "pumped" ... adding, "I just love my daughters so much and the fact that we're going to be getting another one is beyond exciting."

He then revealed that this might be his last kid -- a comment that Travis wasn't exactly thrilled to hear.

Check out the pod, the Chiefs star made it apparent he would love to see a fifth little Kelce running around Jason's home in the near future.

"You can always go for the starting five," Travis said. "And just, you know, go for -- field an infield!"

Jason didn't rule it out -- in fact, he said before he and Kylie started their family, she was always desirous of five. He did say, though, he's not sure if she still feels that way ... joking it's all "a lot of work."

Jason and Kylie currently have three daughters -- Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett -- and he said on the show Wednesday the fourth will be here "in a few months."