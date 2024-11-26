Jason Kelce, ESPN Crew Do Gender Reveal For Fans Ahead Of 'Monday Night Football'

Jason Kelce, Ryan Clark and the rest of the "Monday Night Countdown" hosts fulfilled a unique task ahead of the Ravens vs. Chargers game -- a gender reveal for fans in the crowd!!

The ESPN crew was asked to share the special news to a couple of Baltimore supporters in the stands at SoFi Stadium ... after they were spotted holding up a sign that read, "Tell us if it's a boy or girl. We're pregnant with the next Ravens fan."

Scott Van Pelt explained the expecting parents handed him an envelope containing the gender .... and shared its contents with his coworkers so they could announce it together.

"It's a boy!!!" the MNF team yelled ... and Mom and Dad were thrilled with the results!!

"We're bringing families together," Van Pelt said. "A Thanksgiving miracle!"

The Monday Night Countdown crew did an impromptu gender reveal with a couple in the stands 👶 pic.twitter.com/MoZaKbAUIo — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 26, 2024 @ESPNNFL

Speaking of babies -- Kelce's wife, Kylie, just announced she's pregnant with their fourth child ... enlisting their daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett to wear "Big Sister" sweaters in a cute Instagram photo.

"I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister," Kylie wrote in the caption. "At least Ellie, mom, and dad are on the same page!"

Van Pelt, Clark and Spears also gave Jason a shoutout on the show for his own bundle of joy on the way.