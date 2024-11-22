Travis Kelce's Watch Reportedly Found In Rhode Island Amid Burglary Investigation

A watch belonging to Travis Kelce was reportedly recovered nearly 1,400 miles from his home ... with authorities hunting down the timepiece amid an investigation into the Kansas City Chiefs superstar's recent break-in.

ABC News is reporting Kelce's item was found in Providence, Rhode Island as officials try to get to the bottom of a slew of burglaries at the homes of several professional athletes -- including Kelce, Patrick Mahomes and Linval Joseph.

It's unclear if Kelce's watch was taken during the Oct. 7 burglary TMZ Sports first reported ... as according to police documents we obtained, only $20,000 was reported missing following the break-in.

As we previously reported ... Kelce and Mahomes had their Kansas City-area homes burglarized last month. Neither athlete was home at the time of the incidents.

Along with the Cass County Sheriff's Office and Leawood Police Department ... the FBI is assisting in the cases.

Following the break-ins, the NFL sent out a memo to all 32 teams on Wednesday, putting its players on notice -- warning them that the crimes that took place at the homes of Kelce and Mahomes appear to be connected to a large group of skilled individuals.